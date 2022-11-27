Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can

A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said.

The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.

The captain was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the homeless man was arrested, and taken to the hospital for crisis evaluation.

