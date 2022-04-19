Home Invader Who Hopped In Shower With Victim Sought By Police In Somerset County

A home invader who got naked and jumped into a woman's shower—while she was in it— is being sought by the police in Somerset County.

The Hillsborough Township police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a sexual offense in the area of Andria Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Hillsborough Township, according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival, police met with the woman who told them that a man she did not know entered the shower naked and grabbed her from behind, groping her, according to the release.

She was able to fight off the man, who fled “possibly through a screen door,” police say.

Besides any mental trauma this incident may have caused, “the victim was not injured in this incident,” police stated in the release.

The suspect was described by the woman as a Caucasian male, approximately 18 to 24 age range, with a thin build, short dark-colored hair, and no facial or body hair.

The woman helped render a composite sketch of the man with the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit.

This is a developing story, check back here for more details.

Anyone with information relating to this sexual offense to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app, or via the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

