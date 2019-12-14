HOLIDAY TRAGEDY: Merchant, 42, Commits Suicide In Downtown Westwood

UPDATE: It happened in an instant: As witnesses looked on in horror, authorities said, a merchant shot and killed himself Saturday afternoon in the busy downtown Westwood shopping district.

The 42-year-old victim dashed into the Fairview Avenue municipal parking lot behind LaViano's Jewelers and Fairview Automotive off Westwood Avenue and took his life in front of his horrified brother and a nearby resturant owner around 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

Police cordoned off the area as forensic investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office collected evidence inside and outside the jewelry shop.

