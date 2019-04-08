Hole Repair Jams Westbound Route 80 Traffic

UPDATE: Overnight repairs had to be made on a hole that opened on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park after a drainpipe pipe below it collapsed.

Monday night rush-hour traffic was backed up to the George Washington Bridge.

The crack in the pipe, which connects basins at the median to the right shoulder, created a hole between the two left lanes.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

Work begins in earnest.

At least two lanes of westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park were compromised.

Three lanes in all could be compromised, a road crew said.

