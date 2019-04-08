Hole Repair Jams Westbound Route 80 Traffic

UPDATE: Overnight repairs had to be made on a hole that opened on westbound Route 80 in Woodland Park after a drainpipe pipe below it collapsed.

Monday night rush-hour traffic was backed up to the George Washington Bridge.

The crack in the pipe, which connects basins at the median to the right shoulder, created a hole between the two left lanes.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

Three lanes in all could be compromised, a road crew said.

