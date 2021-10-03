Hoboken Robber Punches One Employee In Face, Pushes Another To Ground, Police Say

A 22-year-old Hoboken man was arrested on robbery and assaulted charges after punching one store employee in the face and pushing another to the ground on Tuesday, authorities said.

A store employee near 3rd and Jackson Street told police he was arguing with a customer later identified as Kyeise Lopez around 11:40 a.m., when Lopez began taking merchandise off of the shelves, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

As Lopez made his way out of the store without paying for the items, he punched the employee in the face and pushed another to the ground, Cabrera said.

Lopez was identified as a suspect and located near 5th and Marshall Street about 30 minutes later, police said.

He was charged with robbery, assault, harassment and criminal mischief, then lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

