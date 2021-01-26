Hoboken PD: Owner Finds $10K Worth Of Meth In Towed Car He Rented Out

A 31-year-old New York City man was in custody after the owner of the car he had been renting found $10,000 worth of methamphetamine in the vehicle after it had been towed to Hudson County, authorities said.

Police were called with meet with a man who rents his car out through an app called Getaround on Jan. 20 around 9 p.m., after the vehicle had been towed to New Jersey when Getaround suspected it had been abandoned, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Once in New Jersey, the owner inspected the car and found methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $10,000, approximately $200 of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (commonly used to treat narcolepsy) and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

An investigation lead to the arrest of Mathew S. Laneve, 31, of New York, found near 16th and Clinton streets, authorities said.

Laneve was charged with several drug offenses on a warrant and was taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

