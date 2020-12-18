Hoboken PD: Man Wanted In Apparent Pepper Spray Incident Was Passenger In DWI Hit-Run

A man wanted for apparently pepper spraying a woman during an argument was in the passenger's seat of a DWI driver's car during a Hoboken hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of a hit-and-run around 9:55 Thursday evening on 3rd Street and Willow Avenue spotted a gold minivan on Washington Street with heavy front end damage and no headlights on, Hoboken police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

An officer pulled a U-turn and stopped the car on Washington Street, where the driver, Timothy Bracero, 46, of Union City, was arrested for DWI, police said.

Bracero's passenger, 34-year-old Richard Francolino, of Secaucus, was wanted in an incident that happened Tuesday around 1:15 a.m., in which he apparently sprayed a chemical in a woman's face during an argument, police said.

The woman reported a burning sensation to her face and walked into Hoboken University Medical Center for treatment.

Francolino was arrested after the hit-and-run crash Thursday, and taken to police headquarters with Bracero for processing, police said. Francolino had been wanted on weapons and aggravated assault charges, Cabrera said.

Francolino was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, Bracero was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended and failure to use headlights, authorities said. He was held for 12 hours and then released with a court date.

