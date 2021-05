A 47-year-old Hoboken motorcyclist died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Kearny Saturday, State Police said.

Daniel Vera was heading northbound on a Harley Davidson when it struck a concrete curb, ejecting him at milepost 108.7 around 3:15 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Vera died as a result of the crash, which was under investigation as of 10 p.m.

