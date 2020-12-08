Hoboken Janitor Accused Of Bruising 5-Year-Old Boy's Genitals Charged With Sex Assault

A Hoboken Housing Authority janitor has been accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy in his care causing bruising all over his body including his genitals, authorities charged Wednesday.

Acting on a tip from the state's division of child protection services, Hudson County investigators on Monday launched an investigation into the case involving Ivan Sanchez, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The boy had bruises on his face, ear, buttocks, lower back, upper back and genitals, caused by 30-year-old Sanchez, Suarez said.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault by contact, Suarez said.

