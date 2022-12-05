Contact Us
Ho-Ho-Kus SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene. At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The man was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man who barricaded himself in a Ho-Ho-Kus home apparently with multiple registered firearms was hospitalized after an hour-long standoff, sources say.

The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the Lakewood Avenue home just before 5 p.m., apparently as a precaution. It was not clear why authorities responded to the house.

The man was later taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. It was not clear if he was charged.

