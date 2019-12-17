Ho-Ho-Kus Home Burglarized

A homeowner in Ho-Ho-Kus was tallying the value of what was taken while police investigated a burglary.

Whoever broke in came in through the front door of the West Saddle River home and ransacked the place sometime before 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Christopher Minchin said.

A Bergen County K-9 was brought in and checked the home for intruders. No suspects were found in the area, Minchin said.

Detectives were investigating.

Minchin asked that anyone in the area who might have seen something or have home surveillance video of possible suspects or vehicles contact Ho-Ho-Kus PD: (201) 652-1700 .

