A driver struck a child in Union Wednesday night and left the scene, police said.

The 10-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 p.m. near Galloping Hill Road and Forest Drive. The child was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said Thursday morning there may be additional updates later in the day.

