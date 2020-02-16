Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Historic Elizabeth Church Destroyed By Fire 'But Believers Go Forth'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Shiloh Baptist Church in Elizabeth was ravaged by a fire Sunday morning.
The Shiloh Baptist Church in Elizabeth was ravaged by a fire Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040

A historic Elizabeth church was destroyed by an early-morning fire just hours before Sunday services.

The blaze had burned through the roof of the Shiloh Baptist Church at 95 Murray St., within minutes of erupting around 3:10 a.m.

The fire reached four alarms and was under control around 6 a.m.

Shiloh Baptist Church was founded in 1879, its Facebook page says.

Clark Fire Department at the scene.

Clark FD

Parishioners and community members sent encouraging words to Pastor William Ingram on Facebook.

"Please keep the Shiloh Baptist Church , Elizabeth, New Jersey in prayer and Pastor William Ingram," one person wrote.

"A fire destroyed the building, but the Body of Baptized￼ Believers will continue to go forth."

Speaking to reporters outside, Ingram called the fire a shock.

"We were anticipating waking up this morning coming to church to worship," he said.

"[But] that’s the nature of life, and you know, that’s why we have faith."

The cause remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.