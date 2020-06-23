Hillside Woman, 71, Killed In Irvington Rollover Crash With NJ Transit Bus

A 71-year-old Hillside woman was killed in a rollover crash with an NJ Transit bus, authorities said.

Marie A. Edwards collided with a Honda Accord, which sent her car into the back of the bus bus on Eastern Parkway in Irvington around 2:30 Monday afternoon, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

Edwards' car rolled over and she was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 3 p.m., Stephens and Bowers said.

The incident happened near the Springfield Avenue intersection, initial reports show.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday.

