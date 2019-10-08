Hillside Man, 34, Killed In Newark; City's Fifth Fatal Shooting In A Week

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Newark Friday night.

Paul L. Boykins, 34, was struck by gunfire around 10 p.m. near 50 N. 5th Street. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Boykins is the fifth person killed in Newark since Aug. 3 . Prior to the recent spate of deadly violence, Newark had gone several weeks without a homicide in a year when violent crime generally is on a downward trend.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

