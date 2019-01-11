Hillsdale Woman Rescued After Falling Into Well

A Hillsdale woman in her mid-60s was rescued after falling into an 8-foot dry well on Friday.

The longtime area resident sustained only minor injuries, responders said.

It was initially unclear why the well on Trinity Place, near the corner of Liberty Avenue, wasn't covered, they said.

Members of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) team got the woman out safely.

The team included responders from the Hackensack and Paterson fire departments and North Hudson Regional Rescue.

Borough police also requested an Advanced Life Support unit as a precaution after the woman fell into the well around 10:45 a.m.

