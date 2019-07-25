Contact Us
Hillsdale Man, 54, Pinned By Fallen Car Pronounced Dead At Scene

UPDATE: A few good Samaritans helped responding police officers lift a vehicle off a 54-year-old Hillsdale man who was changing a tire when it fell, killing him, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene soon after the 7:20 p.m. accident Wednesday on Colonial Boulevard near Maple Avenue, borough police Detective Travis Woods said.

Also responding were borough detectives and EMS, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, including the vehicle, Woods said.

