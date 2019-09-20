Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: North Bergen Offender Who Sexually Assaulted NYC Child Does It Again In Bergen, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hillsdale Fire Chief Hits Deer, Tumbles Down Cliff Riding Motorcycle In Rockland

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hillsdale Fire Chief Tom Kelley
Hillsdale Fire Chief Tom Kelley Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Hillsdale's fire chief survived a motorcycle crash with only a busted ankle after hitting a deer and tumbling down a cliff at Harriman State Park.

Chief Tom Kelley was scheduled for ankle surgery on Saturday. Otherwise, he said, he's fine.

Kelley, 49, was wearing all the necessary protective gear -- including high boots, gloves and a sturdy helmet -- which he said made the difference when he struck the deer on scenic 7 Lakes Drive.

"I'm OK," Kelley said while fielding a steady stream of calls and messages Friday from friends, colleagues and others in his room at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The popular chief also laughed at his share of good-natured deer GIFs.

"It could have been worse," Kelley said. "All things considered, I'll take this."

In an eerie coincidence, a 52-year-old Pequannock man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle struck a deer on westbound Route 80 near the spaghetti bowl in Wayne.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/motorcyclist-52-killed-hitting-deer-on-route-80/775983/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.