Hiking Trio Rescued From Palisades Near NJ/NY Border

Jerry DeMarco
State Line Lookout, Alpine
State Line Lookout, Alpine Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Responders on Monday rescued three female hikers who wandered off a trail along the Palisades near the New Jersey/New York border.

Several agencies sent personnel following an alert that they could have fallen from a cliff in Palisades Interstate Park a short distance north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine.

Fort Lee, Edgewater, Englewood and Closter firefighters sent rigs, joining rappel teams, Closter Ambulance & Rescue, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and the PIP Marine unit.

Responders assisted the hikers down the cliffs to safety.

******

ALSO SEE: Palisades Interstate Parkway police rescued a suicidal 50-year-old Closter man after he’d overdosed in a moving car at the Stateline Lookout in Alpine.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/palisades-parkway-police-rescue-suicidal-closter-od-victim-in-locked-car-at-alpine-lookout/777884/

******

