Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency Several Miles Into Delaware Water Gap Hike

A woman had to be rescued and taken to a nearby trauma center after falling during a hike on the Delaware Water Gap Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company was one of several crews that responded to the report of a fallen hiker about four miles north on the Appalachian Trail from the Dunnfield Creek Parking Area on Route 80, the squad said.

Crews initially met at the Dunnfield Creek Lot before moving to Old Mine Road, where they directly accessed the trail.

Rescuers found the woman within about 45 minutes and rendered aid at the scene as additional emergency responders arrived and assisted with carrying her to the UTVs that were waiting nearby.

The woman was then taken to a local trauma center by St. Luke's EMS for additional treatment.

Assisting agencies include Blairstown Fire, Blairstown EMS, Knowlton Fire, Hope Township Fire, Stillwater Fire, Portland Fire in Northampton County, the Warren County 911 Center, National Park Service Rangers, NJ State Park Police, Worthington State Forest Staff, Warren County Search & Rescue Team, and a medevac that was on standby.

“Today crews were confronted with limited manpower but worked together to facilitate the rescue flawlessly within a relatively short amount of time given the location on the trail,” the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company said.

“Thank you to all our partners!”

