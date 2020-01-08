High-Speed Route 80 Chase Ends In Hackensack Crash, Pair Nabbed By Prosecutor's Detectives

UPDATE: Bergen County prosecutor's detectives captured two men Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit that topped out at 100 miles an hour ended when their car crashed off Route 80 in Hackensack.

A prosecutor’s investigator had pulled over the Honda sedan around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 80 and got out of his car when the driver suddenly hit the gas and sped off, Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

The detective called in the vehicle’s Connecticut license plate, which turned out to not match the car, the chief said.

Another BCPO detective spotted the Honda a short time later -- this time on eastbound Route 80 -- and tried pulling it over, he said. But the driver kept going.

The detective terminated the pursuit and pulled back out of concerns for civilian safety, Anzilotti said.

A short distance ahead, the driver tried to make an abrupt turn from the far left lane to the Hudson Street exit in Hackensack.

“He took it too fast,” the chief said.

The car ended up going up on the grass media, hitting a wall and landing on its side.

It also sideswiped another vehicle, but no one was injured, Anzilotti said.

The first detective arrived and joined the pursuing investigator in taking the car’s two occupants into custody, he said.

There was a small amount of marijuana and other possibly incriminating items that were being analyzed, he said.

Drug and eluding charges were being drawn up. The driver also was being issued several summonses.

New Jersey State Police investigated because a law enforcement agency was involved.

