High-Speed Pursuit Down Route 17 Ends In Crash, Arrest After Mahwah Meat Market Burglary

A high-speed Mahwah police pursuit ended in a crash and the arrest of a fleeing burglar on Route 17 in Ramsey late Sunday, responders said.

Township police responding to a call “arrived almost simultaneously” as the burglar emerged from Janek’s Market-Deli on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) shortly after 11 p.m., one said.

The bandit drove off down Route 202, leading what became a high-speed chase on southbound Route 17.

Speeds reportedly exceeded 100 miles an hour before the suspect crashed about four miles down the road at the Dunkin Donuts.

The driver bailed and tried to run but a Mahwah police officer quickly captured him near Cigar World.

