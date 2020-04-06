Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Multi-Alarm Fire Ravages Ridgewood Downtown
DV Pilot Police & Fire

High-Speed Pursuit Down Route 17 Ends In Crash, Arrest After Mahwah Meat Market Burglary

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mahwah police
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A high-speed Mahwah police pursuit ended in a crash and the arrest of a fleeing burglar on Route 17 in Ramsey late Sunday, responders said.

Township police responding to a call “arrived almost simultaneously” as the burglar emerged from Janek’s Market-Deli on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) shortly after 11 p.m., one said.

The bandit drove off down Route 202, leading what became a high-speed chase on southbound Route 17.

Speeds reportedly exceeded 100 miles an hour before the suspect crashed about four miles down the road at the Dunkin Donuts.

The driver bailed and tried to run but a Mahwah police officer quickly captured him near Cigar World.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.