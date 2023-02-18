High Schooler Struck, Killed By Car Jogging In Monmouth County

A 16-year-old girl died while jogging early Friday, Feb. 17 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The Allentown High School student was struck by a Kia Soul heading north on Route 539 in Upper Freehold Township around 7:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The driver crossed over the center line and then up a grass embankment after hitting the girl near milepost 37.72, State Police said.

No other injuries were reported and the driver remained at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if charges had been filed.

Upper Freehold School District superintendent Mark Guterl identified the victim as an Allentown High School student.

“It is with great sadness that I must inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Guterl said in a statement.

"This morning we learned that a student from Allentown High School was struck by a car while jogging. Having gone through the UFRSD school system, this passing has deeply impacted our entire school community."

Counseling was being made available to the community.

