'Hey You Down There, Break It Up': Elizabeth PD Drones Will Shadow Social Distancing Violators

WATCH: Drones will be flying around the city of Elizabeth warning citizens to follow Gov. Phil Murphy's social distancing directives or face fines of up to $1,000, Mayor Chris Bollwage said.

Elizabeth police have been using drones since 2018, but they've gotten five newer models with voice capabilities, Bollwage said Tuesday.

The drones will fly around the city with an automated message from the mayor telling people to "stop gathering, disperse and go home," he said.

"Summonses have and will continue to be issued to those found in violation," Bollwage said. "You have been advised."

