Heroin, 19 Illegal Firearms Seized Last Week In Newark

Police recovered 19 illegal firearms, loaded magazines, heroin and more from more than a dozen individuals in Newark in the last week, they said.

The recoveries — from June 28 to July 7 — mark a 30 percent increase over the same period last year, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

Malave reports the following arrests and gun/drug seizures:

Thursday, July 7: Wyheed Heath, 27, and Kevin Artis, 27, both of Newark, arrested after police observed Heath with a handgun in the 600 block of South 20th Street. Heath was found in possession of a handgun, 50 glassine envelopes of CDS heroin, seven vials of CDS cocaine, and $200.00 in suspected proceeds from narcotics sales. Artis was found in possession of a loaded handgun. Heath is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine), CDS possession, CDS distribution, and CDS distribution within 1,000-ft. of a school. Artis faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon (large capacity magazine), resisting arrest, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

Wednesday, July 6: Police arrested Jaquill Cooper, 20, of East Orange, after he was seen in the 100 block of 7th Street with a loaded handgun inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Irvington. Cooper was also found in possession of 13 glassine envelopes of suspected CDS heroin and $216.00 in suspected proceeds from narcotics sales. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine), possession of a weapon while committing CDS offenses, receiving stolen property, CDS possession, CDS distribution, CDS distribution within 1,000-ft. of a school, and CDS distribution within 500-ft. of a public housing complex.

Monday, July 4: Police arrested Alquamir Moye, 22, and Camu A. Gaskin, 28, both of Newark, in separate incidents. Police observed Moye with a handgun in the 300 block of 14th Avenue. Moye ran and tossed the gun while fleeing. He was apprehended and was also found in possession of 45 Oxycodone pills. Moye faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine), resisting arrest, and obstruction of the administration of the law. Gaskin was arrested in the 400 block of Washington Street after Police observed him with a handgun, for which he had an electronic firearm ID, but no New Jersey carry permit. Gaskin is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Sunday, July 3: Police arrested Demetrius Bethea, 36, of Newark, after he was observed with a loaded handgun while in the 100 block of 16th Avenue. Bethea was also found in possession of 17 grams of CDS cocaine, 113 decks of suspected CDS heroin, and $724.00 in suspected proceeds from narcotics sales. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition), and CDS possession.

Thursday, June 30:, Police arrested Shermaine Patrick, 32, of Irvington, and Karleaf Patton, 31, of Newark, after Police received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about a man inside a vehicle with a firearm at West End Avenue and Howell Place. Following a motor vehicle stop, police observed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. The gun was reported stolen out of Lenoir County, North Carolina. Police also observed a clear Zip Loc bag containing uncut CDS cocaine inside the vehicle, $710.00 in suspected proceeds from narcotics sales, along with a digital scale. Patrick and Patton each face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point ammunition), possession of a weapon while committing CDS offenses, receiving stolen property, CDS possession, CDS distribution, CDS distribution within 1,000-ft. of a school, conspiracy, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

Wednesday, June 29: Police arrested Quasin Lee, 21, Zahniyyah Tarry, 20, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, after Lee was observed outside a parked vehicle with a handgun on Alexander Street. Lee ran, hiding the handgun inside a small hole of a garage door in a backyard where he hid from Police. Lee was arrested without further incident. Tarry and two male juveniles inside the vehicle were found in possession of a ghost gun loaded with ballpoint rounds. The three were arrested and each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and ballpoint ammunition). Lee further faces charges of obstruction of the administration of the law and resisting arrest.

Tuesday, June 28: Police arrested Dedrick Givens, 21, and Ikechukwu K. Nwafor, 21, of East Orange, in separate incidents. Police responded to Nevada Street and West Kinney Street after receiving an anonymous tip about a man in a black vehicle with a gun. Responding officers located Givens and the vehicle and observed a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. He was also found in possession of 51 glassine envelopes of suspected CDS heroin, one plastic jug of suspected CDS crack cocaine, and $146.00 in suspected proceeds from narcotics sales. Givens faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and ballpoint and hollow point ammunition), and CDS possession. Nwafor was observed with a loaded firearm at North 12th Street near 6th Avenue. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine).

These charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.