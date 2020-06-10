HEROES: Tenafly Firefighters Rescue Contractor Who Broke Ankle In Roof Ladder Fall

Tenafly firefighters rescued a contractor who broke his ankle when he fell from a ladder Tuesday afternoon while working on a roof.

The 59-year-old contractor fell from one level of the roof to another at a Woodland Park Drive home shortly after 3 p.m., Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

Firefighters climbed up and lowered the victim down in a Stokes basket, assisted by police, Chamberlain said.

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.