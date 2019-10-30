HEROES: Suicidal Woman, 19, Rescued After Jumping From Palisades In Cliffside Park

Cliffside Park firefighters rescued a distraught 19-year-old woman who plunged nearly 30 feet after jumping from the top of the Palisades in a suicide try Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, responders said.

She sustained a head and ankle injury and had various cuts and bruises from the fall, Police Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The woman jumped from the area at the bottom of Bender Place off Gorge Road and Laird Avenue -- across from the Riello high-rise on Gorge Road below -- around 4 p.m., the captain said.

The Cliffside Park Fire Department’s rappel team rescued her, he said.

Borough police and EMS also responded, Capano said.

******

HEROES: A Cliffside Park man and a few other good Samaritans rushed to help a driver who was trapped when her car landed on its side in a Wednesday morning crash in Edgewater.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/cliffside-park-man-other-good-samaritans-rush-to-help-driver-trapped-in-edgewater-crash/778462/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.