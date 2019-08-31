HEROES: Second Would-Be Jumper In 3 Days Rescued From GWB

For the second time in three days, a despondent 24-year-old man -- this one from Jersey City -- perched himself on a ledge at the George Washington Bridge and threatened to jump.

Port Authority Tunnel and Bridge Agent Gerry Smithson was driving eastbound on the upper level just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday when a passing motorist flagged him down, said Steve Coleman, the authority's deputy media director.

Smithson notified the GWB desk and authority police, then stopped traffic in two bridge lanes and found the man on a narrow ledge over the railing on the bridge's south sidewalk, Coleman said.

Smithson, along with PAPD officers Anthony Estevez, Robert Cruz and Nicholas Colletti, talked to the victim and eventually grabbed him, pulling him back over the railing onto the south sidewalk, he said.

The man was taken to the bridge's administration building in Fort Lee for a medical evaluation.

Port Authority Tunnel & Bridge Agency of New York & New Jersey

ALSO SEE: A despondent Bronx man was perched on a narrow ledge after climbing over the upper-level westbound railing on the George Washington Bridge before dawn Thursday when a trio of Port Authority police officers arrived.

