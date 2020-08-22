Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Secaucus Police Officers Stop Suicidal Bridge Jumper, 22

Cecilia Levine
Secaucus police officers Taylor Ensmann and Anthony Sherman stopped a suicidal man from jumping off a Route 3 bridge.
Secaucus police officers Taylor Ensmann and Anthony Sherman stopped a suicidal man from jumping off a Route 3 bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Secaucus PD

Depressed and hopeless, a 22-year-old East Orange man sat with his legs dangling over a Route 3 bridge. He had every intention of ending his life.

Thanks to a pair of Secaucus police officers, the man gets another lease on life.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls came in around 9 a.m. Thursday, reporting a jumper from the East Bridge -- which runs over the Hackensack River, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Upon arrival, Officer Taylor Ensmann saw the man sitting on the bridge, his legs dangling over the marsh area below. The officer -- who is in charge of the department's therapy dog program -- started talking to the man and calmed him down.

Officer Anthony Sherman arrived on scene moments later, and got close enough to grab the man by his torso and arms -- pulling him off of the ledge, Miller said.

The man -- who suffers from extreme depression -- was transported to Hoboken University Medical Center for evaluation. Ensmann and K-9 officer Oakley – who was not on scene -- were expected to follow up with him, the chief said.

"I commend the actions of my officers, who demonstrated extreme compassion while preventing someone from needlessly taking their own life,” Miller said.

Anyone feeling suicidal should not hesitate to call a hotline or dial 9-1-1, Miller said.

