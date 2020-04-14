HEROES: Port Authority Team Rescues Seizure Victim At Lincoln Tunnel

A worker had suddenly went into cardiac arrest on the roof of the Port Authority administration building at the Lincoln Tunnel when several heroes rushed to his rescue.

Senior Tunnel and Bridge Agent Keith O'Halloran and Tunnel and Bridge Agent David Brierty found him not breathing, with no pulse early Saturday.

Three Port Authority police officers quickly joined in.

The rescuers began CPR, then gave him two shocks from a defibrillator.

Soon, he began breathing and regained a pulse.

EMS took the worker to a local hospital, where doctors placed him in a medically-induced coma.

All are hoping he pulls through.

