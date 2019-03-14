HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Heart Attack Victim, 73, At Newark Airport

A group of Port Authority police officers brought an unresponsive man back to life at Newark Airport.

The 73-year-old victim's pulse had stopped when a TSA agent alerts Sgt. Anthony Giordano and Officers Steve Collegio, Jorge Fujita, Kyle Cherrick, Evangelos Mageros and Michael Raccioppi at a Terminal C checkpoint around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the authority's Lenis Rodrigues said.

The officers used a defibrillator and conducted CPR, Rodrigues said.

"After 15 minutes the man’s pulse returned and he began breathing," she said.

He was taken to the nearest hospital for an evaluation.

"He’s expected to make a full recovery," Rodrigues said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.