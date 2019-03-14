Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Heart Attack Victim, 73, At Newark Airport

Jerry DeMarco
(L-R) Collegio, Fujita, Giordano, Cherrick
(L-R) Collegio, Fujita, Giordano, Cherrick Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A group of Port Authority police officers brought an unresponsive man back to life at Newark Airport.

The 73-year-old victim's pulse had stopped when a TSA agent alerts Sgt. Anthony Giordano and Officers Steve Collegio, Jorge Fujita, Kyle Cherrick, Evangelos Mageros and Michael Raccioppi at a Terminal C checkpoint around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the authority's Lenis Rodrigues said.

The officers used a defibrillator and conducted CPR, Rodrigues said.

"After 15 minutes the man’s pulse returned and he began breathing," she said.

He was taken to the nearest hospital for an evaluation.

"He’s expected to make a full recovery," Rodrigues said.

