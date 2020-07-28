HEROES: Police Officers Revive Lifeless Diner At Allendale Restaurant

A 68-year-old Park Ridge woman had no pulse and wasn’t breathing after she choked on food while dining outdoors at an Allendale restaurant. Then two of the borough's finest came running.

A waiter from Mezza Luna dashed down the street and alerted Allendale Police Officers Sean Hubbard and Alex Helmer, who were at the Walgreens directing traffic for the special "Dine-Out" event on Saturday.

The officers found the woman unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse, Police Chief George Scherb said.

They tried clearing the obstruction but couldn’t, the chief said.

They then conducted CPR, which brought up some of the blockage, he said.

“After some effort they were able to restore her airway and she slowly began to breathe normally,” Scherb said.

Once the victim had recovered, she refused further medical treatment and thanked her rescuers.

