HEROES: Police Officer, Fire Chief Rescue Homeowner From Clinton Apartment Fire

Cecilia Levine
At the scene in Clinton Township Sunday.
At the scene in Clinton Township Sunday. Photo Credit: Township of Clinton Fire Department

A police officer and fire chief ran into a burning Clinton Township apartment to rescue a resident who told first responders he couldn't make it out on his own, authorities said.

Annandale Fire Chief Chris Sloss and Clinton Township Patrol Officer Frank Praino removed the homeowner from the burning unit at the Beaverbrook condo development on St. Andrews Lane around 10 a.m. Sunday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim was taken to the Hunterdon Medical Center and treated for burns and smoke inhalation, local fire officials said.

The fire was contained to a single unit that suffered damage to the living room and exterior deck.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-7270 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.

