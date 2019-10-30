HEROES: Palisades Parkway Police Rescue Suicidal Man Who Tried Driving Car Off Cliffs

Palisades Interstate Parkway police took a distressed Bronx man into custody after he tried to drive his car off the cliffs 400 feet above the Hudson River and then said he wanted to commit suicide by cop, authorities said.

Englewood Cliffs police transferred a 911 call from a witness who said the 29-year-old emotionally disturbed man “appeared to be attempting to drive [his] vehicle over the cliff’s edge” at the Rockefeller Lookout high atop the Palisades, Lt. Jock H. Watkins Jr. said.

Contacted by PIP police on his cellphone, the driver “confirmed that he was in emotional distress” and “stated that he wished to be the victim of a fatal altercation with responding officers,” Watkins said.

Officers found the car in the lookout parking lot, spoke with the driver and eventually took him into custody without incident or injury to anyone, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, Watkins said.

HEROES: Cliffside Park firefighters rescued a distraught 19-year-old woman who plunged nearly 30 feet after jumping from the top of the Palisades in a suicide try Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

