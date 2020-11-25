Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Here's How NJ Prosecutors Must Handle Pot Cases For At Least Next Two Months
HEROES: NJ Transit Officers Save Woman Suffering Seizure On Train Tracks

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Transit Police Officers rushed to save a woman suffering a seizure on railroad tracks at Newark Penn Station.
Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police

New Jersey Transit Police Officers rushed to save a woman suffering a seizure on railroad tracks at Newark Penn Station.

Witnesses alerted nearby officers when a female commuter fell from the platform onto Track 4 just after 2 p.m. Monday, NJ Transit Spokesman Paul Milo said.

"Officers immediately halted train traffic and rushed in to render crucial aid and assistance," NJ Transit Police said in a Facebook post.

Service was delayed for approximately 25 minutes, Milo said.

"For us, protecting you is both our responsibility, and our dedicated mission," the department said.

