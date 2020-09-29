Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Madison Police Revive Construction Worker At Home Of Off-Duty Edgewater Officer, Nurse

Valerie Musson
Three members of the Madison Police Department jumped to action to save the life of a 61-year-old construction worker who went unconscious and stopped breathing Saturday, authorities said.
A trio of Madison police officers jumped to action to save a 61-year-old construction worker who  stopped breathing Saturday, authorities said.

Police were called to Orchard Street after the man went unconscious while working in a home shortly after 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The homeowners -- an off-duty Edgewater police officer and Morristown Medical Center emergency room nurse -- were performing CPR when officers arrived.

Madison Police Cpl. Bart Glab, along with officers Chris Burans and Brett Smith took over lifesaving efforts.

The officers used an automated external defibrillator on the worker, who then regained a pulse.

The worker was then rushed to Morristown Medical Center where he is recovering and breathing on his own, authorities said.

Madison Ambulance, Madison Fire Department and Atlantic Health Paramedics also assisted at the scene.

“Everyone worked as a team and saved a life,” Madison Lt. John Miscia said. “Lifesaving efforts like this incident occur every day across this nation by our dedicated first responders.”

