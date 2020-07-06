Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bullet Fired At Luxury Englewood Complex Goes Into Neighbor's Apartment, Gunman Flees
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Firefighters From Rockland Rescue Palisades Hiker Above NJ Marina

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Piermont responders rescue stranded hiker at the Giant Stairs in Alpine on the 4th of July.
Piermont responders rescue stranded hiker at the Giant Stairs in Alpine on the 4th of July. Photo Credit: PIERMONT FIRE DEPT

Responders from Piermont rescued a stranded Fourth of July hiker from the Palisades above the Hudson River, authorities said.

The 32-year-old Manhattan hiker was with a group who called Palisades Interstate Parkway police from the Giant Stairs in Alpine when he became lightheaded and had difficulty breathing shortly before noon Saturday, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Piermont EMS members stabilized the man while members of the Marine Unit firefighters ran a line that they used to lower him to the Alpine Marina, with help from their colleagues from Nyack, Walter said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were waiting there along with an EMS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was taken.

Also responding were Piermont police, the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.