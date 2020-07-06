HEROES: Firefighters From Rockland Rescue Palisades Hiker Above NJ Marina

Responders from Piermont rescued a stranded Fourth of July hiker from the Palisades above the Hudson River, authorities said.

The 32-year-old Manhattan hiker was with a group who called Palisades Interstate Parkway police from the Giant Stairs in Alpine when he became lightheaded and had difficulty breathing shortly before noon Saturday, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Piermont EMS members stabilized the man while members of the Marine Unit firefighters ran a line that they used to lower him to the Alpine Marina, with help from their colleagues from Nyack, Walter said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were waiting there along with an EMS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was taken.

Also responding were Piermont police, the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard.

