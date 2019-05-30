Contact Us
HEROES: Cliffside Police Officer Rescues Choking Woman, 86

Jerry DeMarco
The home aide dashed out onto Park Avenue, screaming for help.
The home aide dashed out onto Park Avenue, screaming for help. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

It was a case of right place/right time when a woman came running into the street, screaming for help, as Cliffside Park Police Officers Steven Mantilla and Jason Pinzone passed a local school as part of their patrol.

Moments later, Mantilla saved a 86-year-old Park Avenue homeowner who'd been choking on some food.

Pinzone summoned additional units after the frantic 56-year-old home aide dashed into the street behind the No. 3 School last Thursday.

He and Mantilla then ran inside the home, where they found the victim choking and gasping for air.

Mantilla conducted the Hemlich manuever, dislodging the piece of food and allowing her to breathe normally.

EMS found her alert and conscious but took her to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck as a precaution.

