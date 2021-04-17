HEROES: Body Cam Footage Shows Newark Officers Reviving Unresponsive Driver (VIDEO)

Body cam footage captured the suspenseful moments in which a Newark police officer performed CPR on an unresponsive driver -- ultimately saving him.

The victim was hunched over his wheel with no pulse and was not breathing on the 200 block of North 12 St. around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Seventh Precinct Police Officers Gerard Conzentino and Justin Corio rushed to the scene and immediately began performing CPR.

Witnesses told the officers that the man apparently passed out while driving.

Corio applied a sternum rub before he and Conzentino removed the man from the vehicle. The officers then administered chest compressions and the victim regained his pulse.

He was transported to University Hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.

“NPD officers were able to revert to their training, and perform life saving efforts on a victim suffering sudden cardiac arrest,” O’Hara said. "Using CPR, they were able to regain a pulse on the victim who remains in critical condition at this time.”

