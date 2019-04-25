Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
HERO: Wayne Postal Carrier Saves Woman After Finding Son, 2, In The Street

Jerry DeMarco
Stephen Garofalo
Stephen Garofalo Photo Credit: COURTESY: CBS2 (New York)

Postal carrier Steve Garofalo knew something was wrong when he saw a 2-year-old boy alone outside while on his route in Wayne.

Garofalo, 57, of Totowa told CBS2 that he asked the youngster where his mother was and he pointed inside.

He found the woman unconscious from a bad reaction to medication and quickly dialed 911, CBS2 reported .

“If it wasn’t for him, the EMT wouldn’t have gotten there as quickly and I would’ve been brought to the hospital,” she told the TV station.

Garofalo, who’s been on the route for 32 years, received a Life Saving Award Thursday from the U.S. Postal Service.

GET THE FULL STORY: https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2019/04/25/postal-delivery-man-saves-woman/

