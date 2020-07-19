Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Boat Sinks In Greenwood Lake
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Visiting Doctor Rescues Drowning Boy, 3, At Bergen County Hotel Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Courtyard by Marriott, Montvale
Courtyard by Marriott, Montvale Photo Credit: Courtyard by Marriott

Fate intervened this weekend when an emergency room doctor revived a drowning 3-year-old boy pulled from a hotel pool near the New Jersey/New York border.

Police who responded within a minute to the call of an unresponsive child at the Courtyard by Marriott on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale at 4:20 p.m. Saturday found the visiting physician from Buffalo reviving the New York City boy, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

"Officers administered oxygen and worked to calm the child," Sanfilippo said.

Officers from Woodcliff Lake and Park Ridge also responded to assist, he said.

Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the boy to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for a medical evaluation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.