Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: DWI Driver Jailed After Hackensack Police Pursuit Ends In Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Video Shows Jersey Shore Detective Save Choking Girl's Life With Heimlich Maneuver

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Manchester Det. Richard Jupinka saved a choking victim July 14.
Manchester Det. Richard Jupinka saved a choking victim July 14. Photo Credit: Manchester Township Police

A police officer sprung into action to save a choking girl he  at a local cafe near the Jersey Shore -- and it was all caught on video (scroll down for video).

Manchester Det. Richard Jupinka was on-duty grabbing lunch at Café Napoli when he noticed the young girl was choking on July 14. 

Realizing the girl's life was in danger, Jupinka went over the to girl's table as her uncle unsuccessfully attempted the Heimlich maneuver, police said.

Jupinka took over and, through the use of the Heimlich maneuver, was able to quickly clear the food obstruction from the child’s airway. 

Once the obstruction was cleared, the child began breathing normally. The girl's family declined medical attention and thanked the officer for his life saving actions.

“Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time," Manchester Chief Robert Dolan said.

"Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.