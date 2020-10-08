Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Secaucus Police Officer Saves Life Of Choking Infant

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar.
Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

Not all heroes wear capes: Some wear police badges -- like Secaucus Officer Mikhail Kowlessar.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call from a dad saying his five-week-old baby was turning blue, 

Kowlessar went to the Mallard Place home of a father who had called 9-1-1 saying his 5-week-old baby wasn't breathing around 8:35 p.m. Oct. 7, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

When the officer arrived, the baby boy's mom was performing CPR, and was on the phone with an EMT at police dispatch directing her, Miller said.

Kowlessar -- a father, himself -- took the newborn baby and administered back slaps. They worked: The baby spit up clear liquid and started breathing on his own.

The baby was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. He was discharged the next morning and doing well, authorities said.

"First, I would like to commend the parents of this infant for their ability to follow the directions of the Emergency Medical Dispatch and initiate CPR," Miller said. 

"I would also like to recognize the responding police officers, especially Police Officer Kowlessar. He used his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant's life. I am extremely proud of him."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.