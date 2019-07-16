Hero Pulls Teaneck Driver From SUV That Barreled Into Hackensack River

The Teaneck driver and passenger of an SUV that barreled down an embankment into the Hackensack River on Tuesday got out safely, thanks to a good Samaritan.

The 64-year-old driver from Teaneck mistakenly hit the gas, sending the 2002 Mercedes 330 out of the chute at the Spotless Auto Laundry on River Street and down into the water, authorities said.

"The area is not barricaded to prevent vehicles from going straight instead of turning," Police Capt. Nicole Foley said. "She drove out of the car wash and straight into the river."

A witness, 31-year-old Oriolos Ran of Guttenberg, jumped into the water and rescued the driver and her 27-year-old passenger, also from Teaneck, the captain said.

Hackensack firefighters then got them all safely to shore, she said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for precautionary reasons, Foley said.

The passenger refused medical attention, she said.

A towing company was removing the SUV from the river.

