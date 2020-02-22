Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HERO: Ridgefield Police Officer Rescues Mom, Kids From House Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Police Officer Rescues Mother, Children In Ridgefield House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer was walking out of the headquarters when he saw smoke coming from Hillside Street.
Ridgefield Police Sgt. Edward Schaefer was walking out of the headquarters when he saw smoke coming from Hillside Street. Photo Credit: LEFT: Ben Ruiz / RIGHT: FACEBOOK

A Ridgefield police officer kicked in a door and rescued a mother and her two young children from a raging house fire Saturday morning.

Sgt. Edward Schaefer was walking out of the headquarters when he saw smoke coming from a block away.

Schaefer, a 20-year veteran and firefighter, ran to the Hillside Street home.

Smoke poured from the house as he got the mother and kids out.

Flames were consuming the second floor and attic when Schaefer then turned and -- without protective gear -- went back inside to make sure there wasn’t anyone left.

Schaefer, who was assisted by Officers Hagop Cigercioglu and Andrew Farelli, was treated for smoke inhalation at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck and released.

No other injuries were reported.

Cigercioglu was directly involved in another rescue last June when he pulled a man from the rubble of an Abbott Avenue house explosion.

Firefighters knocked down Saturday’s blaze in a little over 15 minutes. Assisting were their colleagues from Cliffside Park and Palisades Park.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of the fire blaze, which caused substantial damage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.