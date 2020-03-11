Contact Us
HERO: Hackensack Police Officer Saves Life Of Unresponsive Baby

Jerry DeMarco
WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hackensack Police Officer Mark Carillo
WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hackensack Police Officer Mark Carillo Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD (inset) / Cecilia Levine

A year-old child had turned blue, her eyes rolling into the back of her head, when a Hackensack police officer saved her, authorities said.

The 1-year-old girl was breathing but was limp when her mother handed her to Officer Mark Carillo on Tuesday, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The child remained unresponsive, so Carillo, rather than wait for an ambulance, took her and her mother to Hackensack University Medical Center himself, using his cruiser’s lights and siren, DeWitt said.

The child was treated in the emergency room and was recovering from an undisclosed illness, the captain said.

He praised Carillo, a five-year veteran, for his heroism.

“Police understand there is nothing more precious than life,” DeWitt said. “Officer Carrillo showed compassion and concern for that family.

“I commend him for his quick actions and am proud he is a member of the Hackensack Police Department."

TELL ME ABOUT HEROES FROM YOUR AREA: Let's give these courageous men and women the credit that they deserve.
  • Text: (201) 943-2794 .

