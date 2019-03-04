Hero Dives Into Frigid Passaic River To Rescue Woman In Sinking Sedan

A young woman whose car rolled off Route 21 into the Passaic River was rescued Monday morning by a Good Samaritan who pulled her from her sinking sedan and a police officer who threw them a lifeline, responders said.

"She was going north on Route 21 around 10:30 [a.m.] when she lost control and the car went over the guardrail," one said. "It flipped three or four times and landed in the river."

A Belleville police officer arrived as the passerby jumped in.

He threw them a safety preserver ring and pulled both to shore, a local police officer said.

Dive teams from Lyndhurst, Wallington, North Arlington brought the vehicle to the North Arlington riverbank to be towed out.

The submerged car can be seen in this aerial shot:

COURTESY: WYFF4 (NBC)

