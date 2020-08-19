Help Sought For Family Of Bergen Man Believed Drowned In Lake Tahoe

Funds are being raised to help pay for an anguished Dumont family’s trip to Lake Tahoe, where a 29-year-old member was believed drowned.

Ryan Normoyle of Closter had been vacationing when his rented boat was found drifting near shore on Aug. 10.

What began as a search and rescue soon turned into a recovery mission that, as of Wednesday, was still continuing.

The Coast Guard had gotten a call of the boat drifting near Glenbrook, Nevada, off the East Shore around 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Normoyle had rented it seven hours earlier and was to have brought it back by 1 p.m., they said.

“We don’t know if he left the boat to go for a swim or was somehow ejected from the boat,” Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles said.

Normoyle’s mother, brother and sister were headed to Nevada to see what they could do.

A GoFundMe was established to help pay for their flight, lodging, meals and any unforeseen expenses. Nearly 500 people contributed in under a day, raising nearly $40,000.

A talented woodworker, Normoyle grew up in Dumont.

The fundraising page describes him as a “very loving and generous man with every step he took in life. He touched so many lives, and always had a smile on his face doing so.

“It is imperative we come together to provide some relief to his family to support them through this tough and difficult time.”

GO TO: Search for Ryan (GoFundMe)

