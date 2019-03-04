Heavy Machinery Falls Through Route 208 Bridge, Hits Van Below, Two Hospitalized

A Bobcat being driven across a pedestrian bridge on Route 208 in Hawthorne fell through, hitting a van on the northbound highway late Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

A van occupant -- who required heavy extrication -- and the driver of the 4,100-pound Bobcat S100, which was being used to remove snow, were both hospitalized.

The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

The highway was closed at Utter Avenue and Goffle Road after the Bobcat tore a hole in the North 4th Street overpass just after 11 a.m. ( see photos below ).

Wyckoff Rescue and Hawthorne police and firefighters were among the responders, which also included Glen Rock police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

State inspectors were examining the span to determine whether it was in danger of a total collapse.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

